Sen. Tim Scott Is The Only Republican To Sign On To The Anti-Lynching Bill

On CBS's "Face The Nation," Sen. Tim Scott had a difficult time trying to explain why no other Republican has signed on to the anti-lynching bill that he has put forth.

In late June, three African-American Senators introduced a bipartisan bill to make lynching a federal crime.

The bill needs 60 senators to pass but so far no other Republicans have joined the Democrats who have signed on to back the bill.

After discussing his previously harsh comments about Donald Trump's racist views on race relations after his disaster in Charlottesville, Sen. Tim Scott was asked about the lack of interest from his own party on his new anti-lynching bill by the CBS host.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I know that you recently signed onto a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime. It's something Congress has tried to do over the past hundred years 200 times and failed. Why are you the only Republican signing on to this?



SEN. SCOTT: Well I think I'm the first Republican. By the time we get this out of the Senate, there will be several Republicans and there are- are some Democrats as well. The bill for us is-- MARGARET BRENNAN: There are 26 co-sponsors, including yourself. They're all Democrats. SEN. SCOTT: Yes ma'am. MARGARET BRENNAN: You're the only Republican. SEN. SCOTT: Well sometimes it's good to be first."

I know Sen. Scott is trying to soft-pedal his party's increased overt racism ever since Trump took office, but this response was laughable.

SEN. SCOTT: So I look forward to looking for ways to bring more folks on board. I think we will. The fact of the matter is that the lynching issue is an issue that we should have dealt with many years ago. It is still an issue that raises fear and trepidation in communities of color and frankly in any community in this nation we should all stand together and say that lynching is a hate crime. Be done with it and move on. I think we'll see a bipartisan coalition coming together on that- on that bill.

This weekend was the anniversary of Charlottesville white nationalist march and counter protest that resulted in the tragic death of Heather Heyer by a white supremacist and it's despicable that Republicans still refuse to federally outlaw lynching.

As much as Trump wants to take us back to those horrific times when it comes to race relations, it's not the 1960s anymore.

Watch a movie some time. Maybe Mississippi Burning should be required viewing for all members in Congress