What Part Of Trump's Anatomy Has Ted Cruz Kissed?

Cruz's behavior is beyond repulsive. But in a caged match with Morning Joe, we're rooting for "injury."
By John AmatoDecember 3, 2024

On Fox News Monday evening, Sen. Ted 'Cancún' Cruz continued to debase himself by criticizing the MSNBC Morning Joe team in a lewd manner.

This was in response to Joe and Mika's admittedly disastrous visit to Mar-A-Gofundme to talk to Donald Trump after the election.

Ted Cruz was Trump's final opponent in the 2016 Republican primary race and was subjected to horrific attacks by Trump against both Cruz's wife and father.

Who is kissing what?

HANNITY: and then it goes further. Then you have Joe and Mika go to Mar-a-Lago and kiss the ring and suck up to suck up to Donald Trump. You can't make that story up.

CRUZ: Well, I'm not even sure they were kissing the ring. I think they were kissing a little bit lower than that

I'd say Cruz has kissed every part of Trump's body, but I don't want to leave that image in your mind.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon