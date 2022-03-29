Trump's Senate Stooge For Jan 6? Ted Cruz

The Texas Senator has been radicalized much further than we previously thought.
By John AmatoMarch 29, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz is now under intense scrutiny for his role in trying to help Trump stay in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Trump needed someone in the House and someone in the Senate to bring his coup to fruition, and Cruz is that someone.

The Washington Post report is breathtaking in its scope and shows how Cruz accepted Trump's call to help him try to overturn the election results.

Cruz was in constant contact with coup orchestrator John Eastman, whom he has known for a long time.

As Eastman outlined a scenario in which Vice President Mike Pence could deny certifying Biden’s election, Cruz crafted a complementary plan in the Senate. He proposed objecting to the results in six swing states and delaying accepting the electoral college results on Jan. 6 in favor of a 10-day “audit” — thus potentially enabling GOP state legislatures to overturn the result. Ten other senators backed his proposal, which Cruz continued to advocate on the day rioters attacked the Capitol.

This explains a lot about the Texas Senator. Cruz has been radicalized much further than we really thought. I used to describe him as a consummate liar, but he's much more than that.

Liz Cheney nailed Cruz to the wall on this point.

“It was a very dangerous proposal, and, you know, could very easily have put us into territory where we got to the inauguration and there was not a president,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a Jan. 6 committee member, said earlier this year on the podcast “Honestly.” “And I think that Senator Cruz knew exactly what he was doing. I think that Senator Cruz is somebody who knows what the Constitution calls for, knows what his duties and obligations are, and was willing, frankly, to set that aside.”

Cruz' smarmy antics are usually used for Fox News performance theater, but seeing how far he was willing to go to undermine US democracy shows it's not an act any longer.

Much has been made about Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock for disrespecting his wife. Trump called Cruz's wife ugly and denigrated his father and still Cruz gave the treasonous ex-president aid and comfort.

There's a ton more to read in this great report.

