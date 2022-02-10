Republicans In Disarray! Cruz Attacks McConnell Over J6

Emasculated Ted Cruz flip flops so much he's like a fish out of water.
By John AmatoFebruary 10, 2022

Republicans in disarray!

Senator Ted Cruz blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for calling January 6 attack on the US Capitol "a violent insurrection."

The RNC censured Rep. Kinzinger and Cheney for being part of the January 6 Select Committee.

Then the official Republican Party Leadership went further, claiming the seditious rioters were only participating in "legitimate political discourse."

Mitch McConnell was asked about the censure vote and he told the truth.

"We were all here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That's what it was," McConnell stated.

Ted Cruz called them terrorists, too, until he didn't. You may recall his embarrassing groveling before Tucker Carlson.

Now to prove his MAGA bonafides, Ted doth protest too much.

Cruz said, "The word insurrection is politically charged propaganda. I think it is a mistake for Republicans to repeat the political propaganda of Democrats and the corporate media."

Wow. Cruz sure changed his tune.

Speaking the truth plainly and to the point is now considered left-wing propaganda? Gotcha.

Cruz is now promoting QAnon conspiracy theories surrounding the insurrection and has set his sights on McConnell to further clean up his reputation with the MAGA cult.

Steve Benen writes, "Mitch McConnell tried to end the GOP fight over “legitimate political discourse,” but Ted Cruz decided to push back anyway.

"Right off the bat, let’s note that Cruz didn’t accuse McConnell of being wrong, he accused the minority leader of using words the far-right prefers not to hear. It’s a reminder of just how weird conservative political correctness can be."

Weird it certainly is. It's a truth and reality brainwashing by the right against their supporters and viewers.

But Cruz is doing us a favor by claiming J6 was nothing more than, you know, "legitimate political discourse."

