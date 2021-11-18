Liz Cheney Humiliated Ted Cruz In The Most Delicious Way

Liz Cheney shamed Ted Cruz after he tried to attack her for her refusal to support the seditious ex-president.

On Hannity's Fox News show Tuesday evening, Cruz said he was sad to see what happened to Liz, snarking that Trump broke her. "She hates him so much!" Cruz exclaimed.

She has 'Trump derangement syndrome!"

Not to be outdone by the man who fled to Cancún when Texas froze because Republicans refused to put the resources into the power grid, Cheney bit back.

.@Liz_Cheney is hitting back at @tedcruz after he went on Fox News last night & accused her of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” saying she was “broke” by Trump.



“Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Cheney told me. “A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 17, 2021

True, that.

I can't remember a more humiliating moment for any politician in the 21st century when Trump attacked Cruz' wife's looks and said his father, Rafael helped assassinate JFK.

Instead of having a backbone, Cruz retreated.

And then he begged for help from the man that basically called his wife a dog.

And now Liz Cheney has brought him to heel.