Liz Cheney Throws Support Behind Texas Dem: 'You Can't Trust Ted Cruz'

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a staunch conservative Republican, isn't just targeting Donald Trump. She's out for Sen. Ted Cruz, too, throwing her endorsement behind his opponent, Democrat Colin Allred, because the GOP incumbent can't be trusted to do what's right. Say what you will about Cheney, but she's stepping up at a crucial time for our country.

Via WFAA:

Their friendship started on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives when Liz Cheney was still a Republican congresswoman from Wyoming.

But it was strengthened on January 6, 2021, when the U.S. Capitol came under attack.

That day, the staunchly conservative Cheney and Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat from Dallas, found common ground in a belief that a senator from Texas held some responsibility for what happened.

"Ted Cruz was one of the leaders of that in the Senate," Cheney told WFAA.

She sat beside Allred in what was their first joint interview since she publicly endorsed him in his race against Cruz.

"The choice for the people of Texas is just a very clear one," Cheney said. "When there's a candidate who is as competent and somebody of the kind of character as Colin, I think it's very important that we support him."

Allred said he was honored with Cheney's backing and hopes it sends a signal to Texas Republicans.

"I want principled conservatives in this state to know that I want them to be a part of this campaign and that they are welcome in our coalition. I'll be their senator as well," he said.