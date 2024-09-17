Liz Cheney Throws Support Behind Texas Dem: 'You Can't Trust Ted Cruz'

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a staunch conservative Republican, isn't just targeting Donald Trump. She's out for Sen. Ted Cruz, too, throwing her endorsement behind his opponent, Democrat Colin Allred, because the GOP incumbent can't be trusted to do what's right. Say what you will about Cheney, but she's stepping up at a crucial time for our country.
Via WFAA:
Their friendship started on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives when Liz Cheney was still a Republican congresswoman from Wyoming.
But it was strengthened on January 6, 2021, when the U.S. Capitol came under attack.
That day, the staunchly conservative Cheney and Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat from Dallas, found common ground in a belief that a senator from Texas held some responsibility for what happened.
"Ted Cruz was one of the leaders of that in the Senate," Cheney told WFAA.
She sat beside Allred in what was their first joint interview since she publicly endorsed him in his race against Cruz.
"The choice for the people of Texas is just a very clear one," Cheney said. "When there's a candidate who is as competent and somebody of the kind of character as Colin, I think it's very important that we support him."
Allred said he was honored with Cheney's backing and hopes it sends a signal to Texas Republicans.
"I want principled conservatives in this state to know that I want them to be a part of this campaign and that they are welcome in our coalition. I'll be their senator as well," he said.
Cheney, like most of the country, isn't a fan of MAGA Republicans trying to overthrow the 2020 election.
"[He] proposed this completely unconstitutional plan that would have resulted in throwing out electoral votes, throwing out the votes of millions of Americans," Cheney said.
"You can't trust Ted Cruz. He's going to say whatever he has to say to serve his own political purpose," she said. "But I've worked with Colin. We were on different sides of the aisle, different sides of the issues, but at the end of the day, I know he has the interest of the people of Texas first and foremost."
Trump's attempted coup on January 6 is coming back to haunt his enablers. In this case, it's podcaster Ted Cruz's turn.