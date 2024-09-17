Texas Public Safety Director Tosses Racist Rhetoric Around

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw keeps stepping in it and then sticking his foot in his mouth.
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 17, 2024

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw just loves, loves, loves making an ass out of himself. Recently, McCraw proved this to be true by spewing some inciteful, racist, anti-migrant rhetoric, much like the Orange Felon and his sidekick, the Sofa Seducer:

I mean, some of them find it harsh using the term, you know, infestation and cockroaches and things like that. All you have to do is interview or spend some time with some victims, some migrant victims that are here in this country. You'll understand that the governor has not overstated the issue, in fact, he has well stated the issue, and Texas is not going to allow any part of this state to be infested that type of disease.

McCraw might ring a bell. He's the asshat who completely mishandled the Uvalde school shooting. Ironically, he had said he would step down if he was found to be responsible for his screw up. That happened in January. Not only is he still in office, despite his word, but he recently said that he will stay until at least the end of the year.

In a normal, functional state, McCraw would have been celebrating Groundhog Day by browsing online for oversized cowboy hats. But this isn't a normal, functional state, it's Texas, where all the officials are all hat, no cattle.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon