Secret Service 'Aware' Of Elon Musk's Harris Assassination Post

Self-entitled gazillionaire Elon Musk fcked around and found out with his Harris assassination post, and now the Secret Service is "aware" of his thirsty but dangerous tweet.

Later, Musk claimed he was funnin' around after a swift backlash ensued over his "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala" post. But sure, it's the Democrats' rhetoric that needs to be toned down, right?

Via The Independent:

The US Secret Service said on Monday it is investigating an Elon Musk tweet that questioned the absence of assassination attempts against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In an email to The Independent, a Secret Service spokesperson said: ”The US Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, "Violence should only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about. This rhetoric is irresponsible.”

I'm not sure this is really a fucked around and found out situation because the rich and powerful are never held to the same standard that we are. For example, Donald J. Trump. Imagine the good that Musk could do in this world with his boatloads of money. He could end world hunger, but instead, he chooses to play footsie with white nationalists on an app he destroyed.