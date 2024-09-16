Elon Musk: I Was Just Making A Jokey Joke With Harris Assassination Post

Guys, calm down. The self-entitled dickwad billionaire, Elon "Leon" Musk, was only making a little jokey joke with his post on the Bad App that he destroyed, where he wondered why no one was trying to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris. What a funny guy!

Leon posted that just after the second assassination attempt on Trump in our gun-saturated country by an absolute nutjob who voted for the former President in 2016, then went all in for Haley and Ramaswamy. Republicans, gun saturation in our country is a YOU problem, though.

Via Rolling Stone:

In response to a pro-Trump account asking why "do they want to kill Donald Trump?" Musk wrote to his nearly 200 million followers: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala ?" The post drew immediate backlash. "Dude I'm not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," former Republican House Representative Adam Kinzinger replied. "A reminder that @elonmusk is a contractor for DOD and the US Govt and has said things that would have gotten anyone kicked out of the military," Kinzinger added in a separate post. "He needs to stop, or the govt needs to treat him equally to everyone else. Being rich doesn't put you above the law.”

After deleting the offensive and dangerous post, Leon said he was just funnin' around:

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

You're just not funny, Leon, and you need new friends.

In the past week or so Elon Musk has joked about raping Taylor Swift, lamented that nobody is trying to assassinate the sitting Vice President and perpetuated his 10 year old consumer fraud.



Just another week for the Smartest Man in the World ™ #DeportElonMusk pic.twitter.com/07VGShM7nY — Peter A. Roselle (@PhenomenalPoto) September 16, 2024

Elon has since deleted this tweet with a follow up of "oh no one understands the joke".

We know that with great power comes great responsibility.

We've never joked about killing, we've never pushed for anyone's assassination either.

Elon is a fucking child. https://t.co/YTGD7vbn6q pic.twitter.com/qFaIplr9yG — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 16, 2024

You fucking tool. You are the richest man in the world; people will laugh at all your 'jokes' whether they're funny or not.



You need to eat a bag of shrooms and go search for your conscience. https://t.co/YWB9v32RTc — ExOklahomanSon (@ExOklahoma) September 16, 2024

The damage has been done:

Elon Musk deleted his "joke" after it got nearly 40 million impressions pic.twitter.com/YoKHQBAQQU — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2024

Hey @elonmusk there’s some guy on your app inciting violence against the sitting president/vice president. pic.twitter.com/eoMPjTLMV5 — Davram (@davramdavram) September 16, 2024

Why has no one tried to assassinate Elon Musk? I'll bet he doesn't think that's funny. Since you're into jokes, Leon, here's one for you: You. You are a joke, you privileged little narcissistic twatwaffle.