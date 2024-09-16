Elon Musk: I Was Just Making A Jokey Joke With Harris Assassination Post

Guys, calm down. The self-entitled dickwad billionaire, Elon "Leon" Musk, was only making a little jokey joke with his post on the Bad App that he destroyed, where he wondered why no one was trying to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris. What a funny guy!
Leon posted that just after the second assassination attempt on Trump in our gun-saturated country by an absolute nutjob who voted for the former President in 2016, then went all in for Haley and Ramaswamy. Republicans, gun saturation in our country is a YOU problem, though.
Via Rolling Stone:
In response to a pro-Trump account asking why "do they want to kill Donald Trump?" Musk wrote to his nearly 200 million followers: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala ?"
The post drew immediate backlash.
"Dude I'm not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," former Republican House Representative Adam Kinzinger replied.
"A reminder that @elonmusk is a contractor for DOD and the US Govt and has said things that would have gotten anyone kicked out of the military," Kinzinger added in a separate post. "He needs to stop, or the govt needs to treat him equally to everyone else. Being rich doesn't put you above the law.”
After deleting the offensive and dangerous post, Leon said he was just funnin' around:
You're just not funny, Leon, and you need new friends.
The damage has been done:
Why has no one tried to assassinate Elon Musk? I'll bet he doesn't think that's funny. Since you're into jokes, Leon, here's one for you: You. You are a joke, you privileged little narcissistic twatwaffle.