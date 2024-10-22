Tim Walz Takes Gloves Off, Rips 'Dipshit' Elon Musk A New One

Coming soon: Leon Musk will censor the word 'dipshit' on Xitter.
By Conover Kennard
October 22, 2024

Gov. Tim Walz joined former President Obama at a campaign rally for Vice President Harris on Tuesday afternoon in Wisconsin, and they both brought the fire we needed to hear with them. Here at C&L, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is described as that stupid fuck, but Walz went there, calling him a "dipshit."

Fact check: He is indeed a dipshit and a stupid fuck.

"Elon's on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dipshit," Walz said. "Think about that."

"That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election," he continued. "Now look, they're saying the quiet parts out loud now because Donald Trump has already promised that he would put Elon in charge of government regulations that oversee the businesses that Elon runs."

"That's a hell of a buy," he added. "He could spend billions to make more than 10 billion on the back end. So, in other words, Donald Trump, in front of the eyes of the American public, is promising corruption. That's what he's promising you."

Xitter had some thoughts.

Damn, he's good.

