DeSantis: Florida Will Conduct Their Own Investigation

"Those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country," White Boots said after assassination scare.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 17, 2024

Just when you think he couldn't possibly be any more shameless, Ron DeSantis still manages to make us say, "Oh no he didn't!" Via South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed doubts Monday about the federal government’s ability to fairly and objectively investigate the apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

His solution: Florida will conduct its own state investigation into the Sunday incident at Trump’s golf club near West Palm Beach.

[...] “I mean I look at the federal government with all due respect to them, you know, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country.

[...] DeSantis’ reference to federal agencies refers to the special counsel investigation into Trump’s possession of classified documents after he left office, which is being handled in federal court in South Florida, and the investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which is being prosecuted in Washington, D.C.

