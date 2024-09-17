Don Jr Gets A Reality Check After Throwing A Pity Party For His Dad

Don Jr. decided to weigh in on the apparent assassination attempt on his felonious father, even though he mocked the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, with a hammer by a Trump-supporting maniac. Fox News has made jokes about it, too, even in 2024. Right-wingers think it's hilarious.

This month, the former President still mockingly brought up the attack on Mr. Pelosi, and just after the violent incident, he cast doubt on the authenticity of the story.

Coke Jr. took to Xitter to call the would-be assassin a "radical leftist," even though Ryan Routh voted for his father in 2016, then later shifted his support behind Nikki Haley, then appeared to want a Haley-Ramaswamy ticket. Little Don said he shouldn't have to tell his children repeatedly that someone wanted Grandpa dead.

You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

Children in the United States live in fear in their classrooms every single day over the possibility of a gun nut charging them with an AK while murdering their classmates. At any rate, Xitter users piled in with a reality check for the human 8-ball.

What happened to the internet remaining undefeated, baby boy? https://t.co/FwiJJrvpPF pic.twitter.com/WPgz3bKbrV — Lawg0d (Shoshana) (@shoshpd) September 16, 2024

Have you apologized to Nancy Pelosi’s grandkids yet? https://t.co/wMxJYu1ke8 pic.twitter.com/AJjZgAbg4k — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 16, 2024

You know what’s getting really old?Parents that have to have conversations with their young children about why their friends were gunned down in math class.



Fuck you @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/l8kjbg8R4o — Adam Matichak, DPT (he/him) (@AdamMatichak) September 16, 2024

I got this from my son’s school to announce another active shooter drill, bc of RW gun nuts. Difference being, my kids don’t have SS protection. Anyone sending a child to school in the US could end up in a morgue identifying their tiny bullet-mangled bodies by the end of the day https://t.co/9L31S1dFOY pic.twitter.com/UeInypwOq3 — 🪷 Jennifer #StopTheShock Litton Tidd (@JenniAgitator) September 16, 2024

Welcome to the country your party has created, coke for brains https://t.co/CWVlwFQQwy pic.twitter.com/P0jakhgKCy — Lenny (@LennyLeonardNYC) September 16, 2024

You know what’s getting really old?



Your father and his stochastic Terrorism. https://t.co/F2IYKXZ4Ns pic.twitter.com/cdVlThJHvm — CoffeyTimeNews - 🇺🇸’s Emotional Support 🇨🇦 (@CoffeyTimeNews) September 16, 2024

Just after Trump got into office, he quietly signed a bill into law rolling back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun. During his four years in office, Trump performed public fellatio on the NRA to get their support. To win an election. All for political power. Trump has blood all over his hands.

Earlier this year, the former President gave remarks after an Iowa school shooting, saying, “It’s just horrible, so surprising to see it here. But have to get over it, we have to move forward."

And sure, we don't want any more Republicans shooting at the former President. Instead, we want him to suffer in prison for the rest of his miserable life. I wonder how Junior has explained to his five children that Grandpa is a rapist and a convicted felon.