Don Jr Says His Dad Is Too Old To Understand Crypto

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on News Nation Monday, claiming that his dad is too old to understand cryptocurrency well enough to be corrupt. When asked if the unregulated, Trump-branded meme coin, $TRUMP, exposes the president to foreign influence, Trump Jr. acted flabbergasted.

“No, my father would be sitting there looking at names on the blockchain, and, you know, he's not exactly a guy that uses a computer all that much,” Trump Jr. joked. “So, no, you know, I don't think so.”

Trump Jr. may have missed the fact that his father held a private VIP dinner for the top investors in his meme coin last month. The event had been heavily promoted and received all kinds of bad press, underscoring the apparent corruption of the entire endeavor. And attendees purportedly spent anywhere from $55,000 to $37.7 million in unregulated cryptocurrency to gain access to the dinner.

The Trump family has also announced an “official $TRUMP Wallet,” which will potentially serve as an online trading platform. Though they have simultaneously claimed that reports of “$TRUMP Wallets” are fake.

I guess if you aren’t “sitting there looking at names on the blockchain,” you'll never know?

