Palantir Is Building Trump's Mass Surveillance Platform

President Donald Trump grabs headlines, but the work of billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir platform will keep you up at night. The tech company is quietly building an American mass surveillance system. Before the 2024 election, Republican leaders frequently railed against the "deep state" and "Big Brother." But Donald Trump tapped Palantir to turn George Orwell's "1984" surveillance into reality.

Palantir is a "Grave Threat" to Americans

On June 30, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote an Op-Ed for The Guardian, on why "Palantir poses a grave threat to Americans." Reich writes:

" In JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, a “palantír” is a seeing stone that can be used to distort truth and present selective visions of reality. During the War of the Ring, a palantír falls under the control of Sauron, who uses it to manipulate and deceive. Palantir Technologies bears a striking similarity. It sells an AI-based platform that allows its users, among them military and law enforcement agencies, to analyze personal data, including social media profiles, personal information, and physical characteristics. These are used to identify and surveil individuals."

GOP Megadonor Peter Thiel Founded Palantir

Republican donor Peter Thiel is behind the rise of JD Vance, and the tech billionaire is not a fan of DEMOCRACY. Watch the video below to learn more.

In Reich's essay in The Guardian, he outlines the dangers of Palantir

"Linda Xia, who was a Palantir engineer until last year, said the problem was not with the company’s technology but with how the Trump administration intended to use it. “Combining all that data, even with the noblest of intentions, significantly increases the risk of misuse,” she told the New York Times."

Even some Republicans are pushing back on Palantir building a database to watch Americans. Ohio congressman Rep. Warren Davidson told Semafor:

“When you start combining all those data points on an individual into one database, it really essentially creates a digital ID. And it’s a power that history says will eventually be abused.”

Palantir is Already Helping ICE

Peter Thiel's data-mining firm is already helping ICE surveil immigrants, according to Democracy Now!

A More Perfect Union reported in April about Palantir, following interviews with former employees of the tech company. Former employees say Palantir is "reshaping reality." The outlet reported:

"A former Palantir employee is sounding the alarm. The tech company, founded by Peter Thiel, claims they can revolutionize government systems with their AI-powered software. They’ve been hired by the Department of Defense, the FBI, ICE, and even Wendy’s."



Many Concerned About Palantir

NPR reports that former Palantir employees and respected Silicon Valley investor Paul Graham are speaking out about the tech company.

According to NPR, Graham believes Palantir is "building the infrastructure of the police state."