GAO Busts Trump's Lies About Building Border Wall

The Government Accountability Office rained on Traitor Trumps' parade, as they determined that the former president did not deliver on his border wall claims, and lied about what he actually built.

This will not come as a surprise to readers of this website.

The Washington Times, a right-wing publication and Trump ally, put it best, "the Government Accountability Office has delivered a scorching report card on his border wall. It calculates that he completed only 69 miles of the wall system he promised Americans — not the more than 450 miles he claimed."

The Washington Times continued, "The GAO said the administration front-loaded construction of fence panels to meet Mr. Trump's deadline, and that meant shortchanging the roads, lights and other technology for the highly touted "wall system."

Building a border wall and promising "Mexico would pay for it" was one of Trump's signature promises when he ran for office in 2015-6.

As the seditious ex-president failed to meet his campaign promise even Fox and Friends attacked Trump for his claims. Host Brian Kilmeade said, "Mexico is off the hook, he's right, the president never should have said Mexico is going to pay for the wall."

The border wall was also used as a scam leveled by Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others to bilk millions of dollars out of witless MAGA supporters. Trump pardoned Bannon for ripping off his own supporters.

Who could forget Fox News' Neil Cavuto's take down over Trump's lies about the wall:

To this day Cavuto is being pilfered with negative tweets and emails about him and his program because the QAnon cultists considered that "committing a betrayal" of the odious one.

Traitor Trump is a serial liar of the worst kind, but at least 82 million people understood that on Election Day 2020 and kicked him out of office after one disastrous term.