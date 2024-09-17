Lindell Group Commits Fraud To Obtain Election Officials' Info

An "election crime" group founded by MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell was misrepresenting themselves in an effort to get Georgia election officials personal info.
Lindell Group Commits Fraud To Obtain Election Officials' Info
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 17, 2024

Mike Lindell and friends have been up to some really shady dealings in Georgia:

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell's "election crime" group allegedly sent out emails requesting personal information from local officials and information about security threats by impersonating a nonprofit cybersecurity initiative.

[...]

“The Election Crime Bureau has been investigating what steps have been taken in all 3,143 counties across America to ensure the security of the upcoming 2024 election,” reads the email from Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau. “In support of this investigation we have enclosed a very short survey for your response.”

The survey asked election officials for their home addresses, cell phone numbers and other personal information and asked whether they were using two monitoring systems developed by CIS, and the cybersecurity firm issued an advisory warning to election officials warning the Lindell organization was impersonating them.

You'll never guess how Lindell responded when questioned about it. Yup, you guess it. With lots of implausible deniability.

“I haven’t been following this but I do know the Election Crime Bureau is helping secure our elections for all people,” Lindell texted.

“Not sure why the media is attacking the Election Crime Bureau," he added. "My guess is like always they do not want to go to paper ballots hand counted in our country. 132 countries have outlawed computers and electronic voting machines… the uni-party wants to keep the machines!!"

Can someone please hand Lindell a napkin? He still has some bullshit on his lips from that answer.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon