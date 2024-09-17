Lindell Group Commits Fraud To Obtain Election Officials' Info

Mike Lindell and friends have been up to some really shady dealings in Georgia:

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell's "election crime" group allegedly sent out emails requesting personal information from local officials and information about security threats by impersonating a nonprofit cybersecurity initiative. [...] “The Election Crime Bureau has been investigating what steps have been taken in all 3,143 counties across America to ensure the security of the upcoming 2024 election,” reads the email from Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau. “In support of this investigation we have enclosed a very short survey for your response.” The survey asked election officials for their home addresses, cell phone numbers and other personal information and asked whether they were using two monitoring systems developed by CIS, and the cybersecurity firm issued an advisory warning to election officials warning the Lindell organization was impersonating them.

You'll never guess how Lindell responded when questioned about it. Yup, you guess it. With lots of implausible deniability.

“I haven’t been following this but I do know the Election Crime Bureau is helping secure our elections for all people,” Lindell texted. “Not sure why the media is attacking the Election Crime Bureau," he added. "My guess is like always they do not want to go to paper ballots hand counted in our country. 132 countries have outlawed computers and electronic voting machines… the uni-party wants to keep the machines!!"

Can someone please hand Lindell a napkin? He still has some bullshit on his lips from that answer.