Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Delusional Mike Lindell Pegs November For Trump's 'Reinstatement'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has revised his prediction for when he says the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments that the 2020 presidential election should be overturned.
By David

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has revised his prediction for when he says the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments that the 2020 presidential election should be overturned.

Lindell has previously stated that the Supreme Court would reinstate Donald Trump as president by the end of August. But when that didn't happen, Lindell began pushing his predictions back until September or October.

On Tuesday, Lindell advised his fans that they would have to wait until the end of November for Trump's reinstatement.

"This is the big announcement, everyone," Lindell told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon. "I made a promise to this country that with all the evidence I have that we would get it to the Supreme Court and I predicted they would vote 9-0 to look at the evidence."

"Originally I had hoped for August and September," he continued. "I asked all the lawyers just yesterday. We are taking this case to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving. Now maybe Fox [News] will report that today. You heard it here first because our case is ready. We are bringing it to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving."

"This evidence is 100% non-subjective evidence and that the Supreme Court, they're going to vote 9-nothing to take it in," Lindell added. "We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving. That's my promise to the people of this country. We're all in this together. We worked very hard on this."

Despite failing to overturn the election in August, Lindell said that his so-called cyber symposium was a "home run" and "the best success we could ever ask for."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team