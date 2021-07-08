2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Marjorie Greene Betrays Lindell Over Trump's 'Reinstatement'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) on Wednesday disputed claims made by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and others that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as president in August of this year.
By David

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Greene said that she believes Trump won the 2020 election but disagreed with the idea that he could be back in the White House by August. Lindell and election attorney Sidney Powell have said that they expect Trump to resume his presidency by the end of next month.

"We re-elected President Trump on November 3rd in 2020," Greene told host Steve Bannon. "I want people to be careful in what they believe. It's going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election and so I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to back in the White House in August. Because that's not true."

"It's just that I don't want people to get excited and think that something is going to happen and then they get disappointed," she added. "We need to stick with the truth. We have to stick with the process. And we have to reveal the election fraud."

Before moving to the next subject, Bannon offered a defense of Lindell, who is a frequent guest on his show.

"Trust the process," Bannon said. "We're going to be in uncharted waters. For Mike Lindell and the guys [who say] August, hey, I've always got an open mind. We're in uncharted waters but you've got to [go] step by step by step."

