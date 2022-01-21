GOP Edge Case Cries About Rudy Guiliani's Summons To J6 Committee

Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked the January 6 commission for calling Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis to testify. Apparently she has no issue with Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

Greene spewed more QAnon conspiracies about Rosanne Boyland, who died at the insurrection from medical difficulties, but is now subject to wild speculation from the nutjob crowd, before focusing on the commission.

"There's a lot of questions that need to be answered and then not Jenna Ellis or Rudy Giuliani or Trump's staff and admin, innocent people. They don't have anything to do with legal rally permit holders," said Greene.

We all know the investigation is trying to see who, and whether any member of Trump's team organized the attack on the US Capitol. That has nothing to do with who held the permits for the rally.

Greene also claimed Ashli Babbitt was only trying to stop the violence in the US Capitol before she was shot.

By the way, Boyland's brother-in-law, Justin Cave, after she died, wanted Trump removed from office via the 25th amendment.

And her sister joined MSNBC and blamed the BIG LIE for helping to radicalize her sister. She "was used as pawns -- there's the potential to happen again!"

Real America's Voice has become the landing strip for the most extreme and crazed Republicans since Steve Bannon joined their operation.