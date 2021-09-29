Greene Cries: 'I Refuse To Be Quiet Any More!'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday defended her recent shouting matching with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) over the issue of abortion.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Greene recalled that she had publicly yelled at Democrats on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives because she became angry about a bill that would enshrine abortion rights into law.

"I said, 'Are you happy you passed a bill that babies can be slaughtered up until the day of birth?'" Greene recalled. "There were so many Democrats and they have their signs: 'Build Back Better Women.' How on Earth is it making women better by creating a law where they can kill a baby in their womb even though the baby is about to be born? How are we building back better women when we're turning men into women?"

"And so I just started speaking out," Greene explained. "Most of them weren't saying anything to me but it was Debbie Dingell -- like a dingleberry -- she started fussing at me, telling me I needed to be civil to my colleagues and act the way I would act going to church."

The congresswoman went on to claim that the Democrats' bill is "producing genocide in the Black population."

"They believe that life is so important that they are willing to shut down our economy, force children to stay home from school so no one dies from Covid," she said. "All of them voted for this bill that is actually producing genocide in the Black population because they put Planned Parenthood mostly in these Black-dominated neighborhoods and, you know, they're just pushing abortion and birth control."

"When we're passing bills like that, no one in here believes in God," she continued. "We're fighting against this and I refuse to be quiet anymore. It's not go-along and get-along."

Before ending the interview, Greene opined on the joys of motherhood.

"Whether a pregnancy is planned, whether the baby is born perfectly healthy or not, being a mother is life-changing, life-altering and makes women better people," she insisted. "And these abortions, these are actually things that can scar your body, they hurt you internally. And not only that. They scar your soul and women have to live with this."