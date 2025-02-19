Fox Hosts Paint Trump's Capitulation To Putin As Some Master Deal Making

If you only got your "news" from Fox, you might actually believe that Trump is some sort of master deal maker on Ukraine, rather than siding with Putin against our European allies and causing a whole lot of confusion and anger over the so-called "peace deal" he's "negotiating."

The yakkers on this Monday's Fox & Friends did their best to paint the turmoil Trump is causing as some great success story, completely ignoring what the actual reaction to Trump's capitulation to Putin has been, while repeating Russian talking points on why this capitulation is supposedly necessary, and defending Trump's blackmail for their rare earth minerals.

So, how many Kremlin talking points can everyone spot here?

MCENANY: Keir Starmer in the UK and Trump actually get along quite well, which is interesting because Starmer is from the left, from the Labor Party, but you know, when I look at this and I think about it, I think back, you know, to my tenure and just in that short time what the Trump administration did a Kosovo-Serbia normalization of relations. That was a war started in the 1990s they put to rest and then the Middle East peace deals first time in 25 years, Bahrain, Morocco, UAE.

My point is the diplomacy that Trump engages in, it's strategic. He knows what he's doing and if I'm Europe, I'm 3500 miles away from this meeting going on with the United States and Russia, I'm thinking to myself, he put to bed a lot of prior conflicts. He created relations between foes, between enemies. He can do it again. Let's give him a chance.

JONES: Well, I the thing is, we continue to see this not just internationally but here domestically, it is the status quo versus disruption.

And we have so many people that just want the status quo. For example, when it comes to this conflict, Putin is a bad guy, which we all agree with. He started this war and he should just leave, Okay, you can have that viewpoint, but nothing has changed with having that viewpoint.

You can say Putin is responsible for this, but we have to have a negotiation to see how we end this, and that's what the president is doing. Let's have communication. Let's talk about what we can get.

We've already got an American hostage as a result of this negotiation. People are saying that this was the first part of that big overall deal, and he's sending his people down on the ground to have conversation as well.

What is so bad about them? Now if the deal comes out and we don't like the deal, criticize it then. But starting the negotiation, I think they're getting ahead of their skis.

DOOCY: Well, and it comes down simply when it comes to Ukraine to this. Donald Trump has made it very clear from the get-go, that war never should have happened, and as soon as he's president, you know, famously he said, I'm going to try to finish it off within the 1st 24 hours.

It's a little more complicated than that, as we all know, but it goes to show you that he's talking in a simple way that people understand. It's like you're right, why are we devoting all that energy and all those billions and billions and billions of dollars to that war, over that disputed territory, which you know what?

Ukraine is going to wind up losing territory. We know that's going to happen. Ultimately that's going to be part of the deal.

Donald Trump though last week I think it was, he revealed that he was asking Ukraine... and essentially this is another one of the way he negotiates, he was asking Ukraine for a big chunk of their rare earth, the stuff we need.

Apparently, according to the Washington Post, Ukraine rejected that proposal, but they're working on a counter proposal. So it may not be a gigantic amount of their rare earth stuff that we need with our technical stuff, but it's going to, they're going to give us access to it, where we can get it if we need it because right now a lot of the stuff is in China and it's hard to get.

MCENANY: Well, we've certainly given a lot to Ukraine, so I think this is the art of the deal and President Trump putting America first. You know, at this meeting you have, it's Michael Waltz, you have Marco Rubio, and then you have Steve Witkoff, and I'd remind everyone Steve Witkoff is the one who negotiated that ceasefire deal before they even got into office.

So I would count on this team. KT McFarland had some great points on some of the hypocrisy that she's seen among Europeans.

MCFARLAND: President Trump has said his legacy is as a peacemaker. So what's he trying to do? He's trying to bring a rapid end to the Ukraine war. The Europeans, and frankly, the Biden administration, for years have said we can't have a negotiated solution to that Ukraine war because we can't trust Putin. Therefore, let's not negotiate. Therefore, America, we expect you to shoulder the burden of any defense Ukraine is going to do. And for the British Prime Minister and the French president to be saying, look, America, you've got to do more, when they're not willing to do more, it's just the height of hypocrisy.

JONES: Yeah, when you simplify their foreign policies, they're essentially saying America shut up. Don't get involved, but we want your money. And that's just not going to fly with this current commander in chief.

Also, the one thing that I think is missed in this conversation, whether you're talking about this conflict between the Russians and the Ukrainians or Israel and Hamas.

The president is always speaking about human life. He always talks about these kids are dying. This this shouldn't have never happened. This should not, let's stop the killing. And I think when you start from that bring the hostages home when you start from That point you get the American people's attention from that like I don't want to fight about who's right and who's wrong here, but the killing must stop.

MCENANY: Yes, and he's made that... you're exactly right, that point in both conflicts. I mean when people were criticizing him on, you know being pro-Israel, which we should, that is our greatest ally in the Middle East, he was also mentioning lives lost in Gaza.

He won a huge portion of the Muslim vote in this country because he gave voice to both sides in the bloodshed and do not under any condition send our American treasures, our men and women abroad. He's kept them out of foreign wars. That's his track record.