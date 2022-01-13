Kayleigh 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black' McEnany Calls Biden 'Divisive'

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany seems to have had amnesia for the last five years, forgetting who she worked for before she landed at Fox News.

On Fox News' Outnumbered's panel discussed Biden's low approval ratings in a joyous rapture.

Kayleigh, Trump's former press secretary, worked for the most divisive man in modern politics, Donald Trump.

Trump was impeached twice for his criminal and despicable actions, but McEnany, who enjoyed lying to the American people daily to cover-up for his disgusting actions, had the audacity to make this claim: "[Biden] gave his inauguration speech and used some version of the word unity, like half a dozen times. "This is the most divisive president I have seen the last two decades."

Was she blind working for Trump?

Did she have her eyeballs transplanted right before joining Fox News?

Biden wanting to get all Americans vaccinated is divisive?

Trying to protect voting rights is for all Americans divisive?

It's impossible to unify a country when 30% of them are in a Jim Jones cult.

Fox News is the divisive party here.