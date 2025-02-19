Don't Mess With The Bride

Ever since I saw Bruce Lee in 1980, I've had a love affair with martial arts and Wuxia films. In the late 90s there was a video store in Marina del Rey that stocked the best of them.

I watched early Michelle Yeoh, Jet Li, the underrated and exceptional Brigitte Lin. Donnie Yen, Hark Tsui, Yuen Woo-Ping, Chow Yun-Fat and many others. Quentin Tarantino also loved the genre so Uma Thurman and he came up with the concept of The Bride, and then Kill Bill was born.

Kill Bill Volume 1&2 has come out in 4K, so over the weekend I couldn't help myself and watched both movies.

Many fans had hoped they would come up with a sequel, but so far that has not materialized.

Uma Thurman was exquisite in the role as were the entire cast and crew.

Please list your favorite martial arts films in the open thread below, or I may use the The Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique on you.