Creepy Missouri Bill Proposes Registry For Pregnant Women

Abortions in Missouri have decreased, and Missouri voters approved a ballot measure to add the right to an abortion to their state constitution. Still, Republicans are aggressively trying to limit women's right to choose. Republican lawmakers have opposed raising the marriage age, with some arguing child marriage bans would encourage abortion.

And now, legislation proposed by state Rep. Phil Amato, House Bill 807, nicknamed the “Save MO Babies Act,” seeks to register pregnant women who are “at risk” in the state allegedly to “reduce the number of preventable abortions.” It's not clear how "at risk" pregnant women are determined, but it's a shocking invasion of privacy.

Via The Hill:

The bill summary states that, if passed, Missouri would create a registry of every expecting mother in the state “who is at risk for seeking an abortion” starting July 1, 2026. The list would be created through the Maternal and Child Services division of the Department of Social Services, but the measure did not specify how the “at risk” would be identified. This registry would also incorporate hopeful adoptive parents who have completed certain screenings, including background checks, home studies and other investigations, according to the legislation. Additionally, the bill would mandate the promotion of “the safe and healthy birth of children in the state through the utilization of existing resources; coordinate community resources and provide assistance or services to expecting mothers identified to be at risk for seeking abortion services; and prevent abortions through the adoption of children by fit and proper adoptive parents.” A response, evaluation and legal team comprised of 10 members would be appointed between the director of the Department of Social Services, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) and the state Supreme Court.

In late December, a judge ruled that Missouri’s near-total abortion ban is unenforceable under a new constitutional amendment. How about proposing a bill to monitor men's dicks? Is that too invasive? Well, then, Republicans need to shut the fuck up.