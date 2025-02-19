The Official White House Xitter Account's Post Is Absolutely Bonkers

Earlier today, Donald J. Trump posted on Truth Social, declaring himself the King of this Republic because his administration ordered a halt to New York City’s congestion pricing system on Wednesday. Thus, he said, "All of New York is SAVED."

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," the wannabe King wrote."LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Even worse, though, the official White House Xitter account posted this:

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the federal government has rescinded its program approval, calling it a “slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners.” According to the Associated Press, Duffy said his agency will work with the state on an “orderly termination of the tolls.”

Now, who gave Lumpy the brainiac idea that he's a King? As C&L's Red Painter wrote last year, Donald went all the way to the Supreme Court to try to argue that he is immune from federal prosecution by Special Counsel Jack Smith because everything he did was an "official act." The Supreme Court gave Trump free rein. And if you provide a deranged, unhinged, raging narcissist more power, that individual becomes insatiable for even more power.

And here we are. Someone should tell that maniac what happened the last time we fought a monarchy in this country.

I hate this timeline. I hate it with the fury of one thousand suns.