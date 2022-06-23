Jeffrey Clark's Tweets Are Absolutely Bonkers

Is he HIGH? This is the man Trump wanted to put in charge of the DOJ.
Credit: Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images
By Conover KennardJune 23, 2022

On Wednesday, Federal investigators raided the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and today, things just got worse for the former Trump official. During the fifth House Select committee on January 6th, Clark was featured, and he's in a lot of trouble.

We learned how close we came to having Trump name Clark as his acting Attorney General. If Trump fired Jeffrey Rosen after Bill Barr resigned in December and installed Jeffrey Clark, DOJ officials threatened to quit en masse from those at the very top to the line supervisors in field offices.

Clark has been a busy man. Not just at the Trump White House but on Twitter, too. He pushed baseless conspiracy theories just as he did to his former boss. Trump has always been a conspiracy theorist, but he knew he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Matthew Gertz of Media Matters screen-captured some of Clark's tweets.

This is really amateurish stuff.

This is how close we came to democracy dying:

And all of this for a girdled septuagenarian who wears lifts to appear taller.

Discussion

