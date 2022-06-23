Jeffrey Clark's Tweets Are Absolutely Bonkers

On Wednesday, Federal investigators raided the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and today, things just got worse for the former Trump official. During the fifth House Select committee on January 6th, Clark was featured, and he's in a lot of trouble.

We learned how close we came to having Trump name Clark as his acting Attorney General. If Trump fired Jeffrey Rosen after Bill Barr resigned in December and installed Jeffrey Clark, DOJ officials threatened to quit en masse from those at the very top to the line supervisors in field offices.

Clark has been a busy man. Not just at the Trump White House but on Twitter, too. He pushed baseless conspiracy theories just as he did to his former boss. Trump has always been a conspiracy theorist, but he knew he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Matthew Gertz of Media Matters screen-captured some of Clark's tweets.

Here's some praise for Dinesh D'Souza's "2000 Mules" from the guy Trump wanted to appoint to put the Justice Department's imprimatur on his election fraud lies so he could do a coup. pic.twitter.com/jelULo5m1c — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 23, 2022

This is really amateurish stuff.

Here's the would-be AG tweeting a Gateway Pundit writeup of a Charlie Kirk interview with True the Vote's Catherine Engelbrecht about Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules, it's a Russian nesting doll of fake voter fraud claims. pic.twitter.com/fbaZ2qfQGC — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 23, 2022

Terminal case of Online Brain, always sad to see. pic.twitter.com/bR3DHBEYcN — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 23, 2022

"The only reason you want vote-by-mail is to provide cover for elections to be stolen." pic.twitter.com/ftwNJH2Htq — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 23, 2022

This is how close we came to democracy dying:

Wow the WH call log was already referring to Clark as Acting Attorney General on January 3rd pic.twitter.com/FQH5WcFa8u — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2022

And all of this for a girdled septuagenarian who wears lifts to appear taller.