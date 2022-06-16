Jan. 6 Hearing Witness Nails It: Trump Is A 'Clear And Present Danger'

He did not hold back.
By Conover KennardJune 16, 2022

Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig* testified at the January 6 hearing today, and it's clear he knew the ramifications of the day of the insurrection. The hearing was riveting, giving us a glimpse into how fragile our democracy is. It also showed how close the mob got to former vice-president Mike Pence. And let's just say that John Eastman is in big trouble. Luttig, a former conservative judge, is not, though.

Luttig said Trump and his supporters are a "clear and present danger to American democracy," He said it's not just because of January 6.

"I have written that, as you said, Chairman Thompson, that today, almost two years after that fateful day in January 2021, that still Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy," Luttig said. "That's not because of what happened on January 6. It's because to this very day, the former president, his allies, and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024 if the former president or his anointed successor as the Republican Party presidential candidate were to lose that election, that they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020. I don't speak those words lightly."

And that's precisely why the committee has been holding hearings about January 6 -- so that it never happens again. Now we know why Trump and his allies have been trying to distract the public from the hearings. I knew the committee would reveal new information, but this was very detailed. And it's all going in the history books one day. History will not be kind to Donald.

*John Eastman was a clerk for Judge Luttig

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue