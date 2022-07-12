Whoa: Cheney Reveals That Trump Called A Future Jan. 6 Hearing Witness

Former President Donald Trump has never been held accountable for his actions. Never in his entire miserable life. So, what happens? He gets worse. Trump got worse after Republicans did not hold him accountable after his first impeachment. He is incapable of learning anything because he thinks he knows e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. Then, the Jan. 6 riots happened with the former President's supporters breaking into the U.S. Capitol. He just gets worse. That's who he is.

For the record, witness tampering is against the law, and it would be up to the Department of Justice to bring charges. Well, Attorney General Merrick Garland has a choice to make after Rep. Liz Cheney revealed at the end of the 7th Jan. 6th hearing that Trump tried to call a witness on the phone, one that we (the public) haven't heard from yet. He tried to call this individual after the previous hearing.

And Trump has been watching the hearings while presumably throwing hamberders on the walls of Mar-a-Lago.

The witness was wise and alerted their lawyer. That person's attorney alerted the Jan. 6 committee, and the committee passed that info along to the Department of Justice. Trump expects everyone to break the law with him, but this is very serious. I'm not a lawyer, but I'm also not a dumbfuck like Trump. What kind of an idiot would pull this stupid crap? Well, the idiot leader of the Republican party would.

This could be the one time that Trump is held accountable for his actions. Don't screw it up, Merrick.