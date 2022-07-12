Whoa: Cheney Reveals That Trump Called A Future Jan. 6 Hearing Witness

Can you say witness tampering?
By Conover KennardJuly 12, 2022

Former President Donald Trump has never been held accountable for his actions. Never in his entire miserable life. So, what happens? He gets worse. Trump got worse after Republicans did not hold him accountable after his first impeachment. He is incapable of learning anything because he thinks he knows e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. Then, the Jan. 6 riots happened with the former President's supporters breaking into the U.S. Capitol. He just gets worse. That's who he is.

For the record, witness tampering is against the law, and it would be up to the Department of Justice to bring charges. Well, Attorney General Merrick Garland has a choice to make after Rep. Liz Cheney revealed at the end of the 7th Jan. 6th hearing that Trump tried to call a witness on the phone, one that we (the public) haven't heard from yet. He tried to call this individual after the previous hearing.

And Trump has been watching the hearings while presumably throwing hamberders on the walls of Mar-a-Lago.

The witness was wise and alerted their lawyer. That person's attorney alerted the Jan. 6 committee, and the committee passed that info along to the Department of Justice. Trump expects everyone to break the law with him, but this is very serious. I'm not a lawyer, but I'm also not a dumbfuck like Trump. What kind of an idiot would pull this stupid crap? Well, the idiot leader of the Republican party would.

This could be the one time that Trump is held accountable for his actions. Don't screw it up, Merrick.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue