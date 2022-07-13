Newsmax Host Suggests Trump's Call To Jan. 6 Witness Might Have Been A 'Butt-Dial'

On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney revealed at the end of the Jan. 6th hearing that former President Donald Trump tried to call a witness on the phone, one that we haven't heard from yet. He tried to call this individual after the previous hearing, which sure sounds like witness tampering to me. But if you're Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Trump probably just butt-dialed a witness to the most explosive scandal this country has perhaps ever witnessed.

Newsmax isn't a serious news network, so hiring Kelly -- a man once accused of rape -- sounds about right somehow. He even went after the Bidens' dog last year. He's a weird guy.

So, of course, he dismissed Cheney's bombshell allegation as a possible butt-dial, according to Media Matters.

"But there was a bombshell," Kelly said. "Are you ready for this? Apparently, Donald Trump made a phone call, and nobody answered it. But they're acting like this is a big deal."

"You have no authority. You're a joke committee. You have no authority. By the way, not to drop names, but I received a phone call from the president on more than one occasion, and you actually can't tell it's him calling," he added. "He's got some system; you don't know. How do you know the president actually called him? And they didn't answer. Hey, maybe it was a butt dial, huh? Tell the Justice Department that. OK, they take themselves so seriously."

Or maybe, and stay with me here for a second, Trump left a voicemail. Is Trump that stupid? Yes, yes, he is. And does Greg think that the Committee would make that claim without proof? On an aside, he says 'actually' a lot. Everything about Greg Kelly makes me cringe.