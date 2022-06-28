Cheney Suggests Trumpworld Is Tampering With Witnesses

At the closing of Tuesday's bombshell hearing Liz Cheney laid out evidence that Trumpworld is actually attempting to intimidate witnesses like a mob boss.
By Red PainterJune 28, 2022

Tuesday's January 6th Committee hearing featuring Cassidy Hutchinson, Mark Meadow's former assistant, was riveting, but Liz Cheney made sure to drop another bombshell at the very end when she shared that she had credible evidence that Trump-adjacent people were leaving threatening messages for witnesses prior to their testimony.

On a screen flashed two quotes of messages received and they read exactly like something out of the Godfather or a mob movie. Truly chilling. Is this why Cassidy Hutchinson had her hearing scheduled on 24 hours notice with no public statement about the witness (until it leaked shortly before the hearing)? She has also reportedly had to hire security after receiving credible threats, which will surely increase after her testimony today.

Here is what Liz Cheney had to say:

"Our Committee commonly asks witnesses connected to Mr. Trump's administration or campaign whether they have been contacted by any of their former colleagues or anyone else who attempted to influence or impact their testimony. Without identifying any of the individuals involved, let me show you a couple of samples of answers we received to this question.

First, here's how one witness described phone calls from people interested in that witness' testimony. "What they said to me is as long as I continue to be a team player, they know I'm on the right team, I'm doing the right thing, I'm protecting who I need to protect. You know I'll continue to stay in good graces in Trump world. And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and just keep that in mind as I proceed through my interviews with the Committee."

Here's another sample in a different context. This is a call received by one of our witnesses. "[A person] let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know he's thinking about you. He knows you're loyal, and you're going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition."

I think most Americans know what attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns. We will be discussing these issues as a Committee carefully considering our next steps."

Here are some tweets:

Treason, Insurrection, Witness Tampering, OH MY!!

Discussion

