Biden F*cks Trump In The Face: Liz Cheney Receives Presidential Citizens Medal

Today it was announced that Pres. Biden will award the former Vice Chairwoman of a Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Liz Cheney, with the Presidential Citizens Medal, which is one of the nations highest civilian honors.

The recipients the president selected to be honored in his last medal ceremony have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

--

The selection of Ms. Cheney, a Wyoming Republican whose vocal opposition to Donald J. Trump cost her her political career, was a continuation of his push for bipartisanship and decency in politics at a time when Ms. Cheney’s own party has turned against her.

Delusional Trump has vowed to pardon the January 6th traitors that supported him and recently told Kristen Welker on Meet The Press that Liz Cheney should go to jail for her role in the Jan 6 Committee.

“Honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump said about the committee members, insisting he would not direct his appointees to arrest them.

Trump's outrage exposes his fascism. Forcing his MAGA GOP minions to investigate the investigators of his immoral and criminal actions while pardoning his supporters for their criminality are true dictatorial actions.

President Biden just flipped the bird into Trump's red dyed grill.