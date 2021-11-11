Liz Cheney Torches Trump As 'Grave Threat To Democracy'

Say what you want about Liz Cheney (and we do), she doesn't sugarcoat it in this speech.
By John AmatoNovember 11, 2021

Speaking at the First Amendment Award Celebration, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney described the threat to US democracy from Trump and his Congressional leaders as Defcon 1.

"Moments when it matters most, we are also confronting a domestic threat that we've never faced before," Cheney said.

"A former president, who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic. Aided by political leaders, who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man."

I wonder if Liz has read any of my articles? Or Karoli’s?

Trump was invited to speak at a large Republican House fundraising dinner and that drew her ire. Cheney bashed all Republican leaders that sit idly by while Trump destroys the rule of law and the Constitution.

She continued, "At the dinner, he reportedly said once again, that the insurrection was on November 3rd. And that the events of January 6, when a violent mob invaded the Capitol in an effort to overturn the will of the American people and stop the constitutional process of the counting of electoral votes, that those events were a protest. That they were justified."

I know how many Democrats feel about Liz Cheney, but any Republican politician willing to stand up and call out Traitor Trump and his enablers in Congress needs to be heard now more than ever.

The GOP have become full-on liars, cheaters, ratf**kers and treasonous, immoral miscreants. Those words used to be taken by Roger Stone and his ilk, but now they are fitting for all of the Congressional Republicans bowing to Traitor Trump.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue