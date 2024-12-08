Donald: Liz Cheney And The Jan 6 Committee 'Should Go To Jail'

Donald spoke with Kristen Welker on 'Meet the Press' on Sunday. He addressed the Jan. 6th rioters who tried to overturn the election results after he incited the attack on our nation's Capitol. Of course, he said he would issue pardons for his thuggish rioters on day one and insisted that they were "living in hell."

No one ever said that being incarcerated was fun, but they broke the law. Those who had committed crimes of violence generally received more extended incarceration. But anyway...

NBC News reports:

Trump claimed that members of the House Jan. 6 committee had “lied” and “destroyed a whole year and a half worth of testimony.” He singled out Republican Liz Cheney, a vocal Trump critic who left Congress, and Democrat Bennie Thompson, who chaired the committee, saying they had destroyed the evidence collected in their investigation and “those people committed a major crime.” Transcripts and videos of some of the more than 1,000 witnesses interviewed by the committees have been preserved by the committee and posted online. Some interviews that contained private and sensitive information were sent to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for review to ensure that certain information wasn’t released improperly. Those transcripts remain with the agency, White House and a separate House committee continue to have access. “Honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump said about the committee members, insisting he would not direct his appointees to arrest them.

Yeah, sure, buddy. We totally believe that last part. As we reported, President Joe Biden's senior aides have been discussing preemptive pardons for those that Donald considers his political enemies, and he should get right on that.

But don't worry, Donald also said he has "concepts of a plan" for healthcare. And he's going after American citizen family members of those he wants to be deported.

I need a drink or ten, and it's still morning. Deep breaths. Deep breaths.