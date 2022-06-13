Liz Cheney: Trump Listened To 'An Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani'

Rep Liz Cheney used her opening remarks during the second hearing of the Select Committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol to explain that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election. Instead of depending on his election team, he turned to an "apparently inebriated" Rudy Giuliani to claim he won.

"On election night, the president understood even before the election that many more Biden voters had voted by mail because president Trump ignored the advice of his campaign experts and told his supporters only to vote in person," Cheney explained. "Donald Trump knew before the election that the counting of those mail-in ballots in several states would not begin until late in the day and would not be complete for multiple days. This was expected, reported and widely known."

Cheney continued, "You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote counting stop. The falsely claim everything was fraudulent. He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate. In his words, quote, 'a major fraud.' Millions of Americans believed him."

This started the BIG LIE, that resulted in an alleged coup attempt that culminated with an attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 try and stop the certification of the electoral votes and send them back to the states where pro-Trump electors by deem him the winner.

Who could ever forget these words Trump uttered during the wee hours of November 4, 2020, when the election fraud conspiracy truly began?