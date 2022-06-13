Jason Miller: Rudy Giuliani 'Was Definitely Intoxicated'

In a recorded video deposition to the Select Committee, Trump's campaign advisor Jason Miller testified under oath that Rudy Giuliani was intoxicated when he talked Trump into declaring victory on November 4, 2020.

Earlier in today's opening remarks Rep. Liz Cheney said Trump refused the advice of his campaign team and instead "followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote counting stop."

The Select Committee then played video to prove the assertions.

Q, "You heard that Rudy Giuliani wanted to talk to the president and he was directed your way. Did you end up talking to him?"

"I did."

"What was that conversation?"

"A few of us, myself, Jason Miller, Justin Clark, and Mark Meadows gathered in a room off the map room to listen to whatever Rudy presumably wanted to say to the president."

The video cut to Jason Miller.

"Was there anyone in that conversation, who in your observation had too much to drink?"

"Mayor Giuliani."

"What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night?"

Miller: "The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."

Video cut to Rudy Giuliani to make certain the time frame was correct.

Q: Were you part of any discussions with the people I mentioned, me. Stepien, Mr. Meadows or anyone else about whether the president should make any sort of speech on election night?

Giuliani: I spoke to the president. They may have been present but I spoke to the president several times that night."

The video cut back to Jason Miller.

"There were suggestions by, i believe it was Mayor Rudy Giuliani to declare victory and say we won it outright."

Miller said it way too early to claim victory because ballots were still being counted and they wanted to wait.

Keep in mind, a presidential candidate (or any candidate) does not make the decision about who wins an election they participate in, ever. That in itself was egregious.

Miller: "I think Giuliani was saying we won it, they're stealing it from us. Where did the votes come from and anyone who didn't agree with this position was being weak."

As the timeline stated by the committee went, as mail in ballots were being counted after November 3rd was turning into Nov 4th, the tide was turning against Trump and drunk Rudy Giuliani told Trump to claim victory against the counsel of all his other advisors.

Of course Trump went with the drunk guy over the scores of advisors telling him to wait.