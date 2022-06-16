Trump's Jan 6 Phone Call To Mike Pence Was Off The Rails

Oh sure, that's going to change Pence's mind.
By Conover KennardJune 16, 2022

According to witnesses testifying at the Jan. 6 committee hearing today, Donald Trump called Mike Pence "the P-word" and "a wimp" during a phone call while trying to convince his vice president to overturn the election results by refusing to certify the 2020 election.

Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump's former chief of staff, said her boss told her "that her dad had just had an upsetting conversation with the VP." When asked about that, Radford said what Trump called Pence: "The P-word."

Nicholas Luna, a former assistant to Trump, said, "I remember the word 'wimp.' I remember he said, 'You are a wimp. You'll be a wimp."

Ivanka Trump tossed Dad under the bus again and described the phone call by saying, "It was a different tone than I'd heard him take with the vice president before."

Former White House counsel Eric Herschmann told the committee that the phone call "started off as a calmer tone" but "then became heated."

Trump was desperate to cling to power. What's unclear is if he did that because he's a narcissist, incapable of admitting defeat, or if he was scared of going to prison since he was openly criming around during his four years in office. Or both! It certainly seems like there was a concerted effort to overturn the 2020 election results. I think that's called a conspiracy.

Did Donald actually think Pence would break the law because he called him mean names? He is a child.

