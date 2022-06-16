NEW: Ginni Thomas Lobbied John Eastman To Overturn Election

Let's talk about habitual cult member Ginni Thomas's role in the plot to overturn the election.

Clarence and Ginni have said many times before that they are each other's best friends, but maybe it's just a coinky-dink that she refers to Best Friend in her some of her insurrection-y texts. I wonder!

Via the Washington Post:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has obtained email correspondence between Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and lawyer John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, according to three people involved in the committee’s investigation. The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said. The three declined to provide details and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. The committee’s members and staffers are now discussing whether to spend time during their public hearings exploring Ginni Thomas’s role in the attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, the three people said. The Washington Post previously reported that the committee had not sought an interview with Thomas and was leaning against pursuing her cooperation with its investigation.

They haven't released details, but it sure sounds like the committee is hinting that Ginni and her pals at The Council For National Policy And Sedition Sewing Circle were love-bombing Mark Meadows and other officials to help them overturn the FAIR AND FREE election.

The Jan. 6th Committee really should not let this slide, since Ginni and her sidekicks are unlikely to stop insurrecting if she gets away with it this time. (Remember, they were planning to contest the election results months before the election even happened.)

Clarence Thomas has referred to their relationship as being "melded" into one, an "amalgam" like those really old fillings that are probably poisoning you with mercury. (Although I suspect he was at least a little surprised about Ginni's drunk-ish dialing to Anita Hill some years ago.) So if we take Clarence at his word, Ginni was in mental lockstep with him -- and it's a basic rule of judicial ethics that you can't use your spouse to do something that would not be acceptable if you did it. Hmm.

Oh, and this is interesting, too.

