Koch-Funded ALEC Planned Since February To Claim The Election Was Stolen From Trump

Lisa Nelson told a room full of conservative activists that ALEC had been working with three GOP attorneys on “action items that legislators can take to question the validity of an election.”
By Susie Madrak

Which adds a whole other layer of irony to Charles Koch's recent apology tour, doesn't it? Council for National Policy is another one of his pet projects, too. Via Documented and Huffington Post:

American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) CEO Lisa Nelson told a room full of conservative activists that ALEC had been working with three GOP attorneys on “action items that legislators can take to question the validity of an election.” The comments were made during a strategy session about elections at the Council for National Policy in February 2020.

“Obviously we all want President Trump to win,” said Lisa Nelson, chair of the controversial American Legislative Exchange Council, which was responsible for getting the at-times-lethal “Stand your ground” laws enacted in several states.

“They can write a letter to the secretary of state questioning the validity of an election and saying what did happen that night,” Nelson said. “So we are drafting a lot of those things. If you have ideas in that area, let us know and we’ll get those to the state legislators and they can start to kind of exercise their political muscle in that area.”

ALEC writes the corporate-friendly legislation, and their members sponsor the bill. It's been clear that ALEC (and right-wing groups like it) have been writing Trump's agenda -- with help from lobbyists like Ginni Thomas (aka Mrs. Clarence Thomas).

So let's be clear. The election was months away, and the right wing extremists were already planning how to muscle their way into the courts and claim it as a victory -- no matter what.

