Jan. 6 Hearing Compilation Of Participants At Trump WH Meeting Is Bonkers

Lord have mercy.
By Conover KennardJuly 12, 2022

The 7th hearing for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is underway, and it's very revealing. At one point, the panel played clips of Kraken lawyer Sidney Powell, then cut to former White House counsel to Donald Trump Pat Cipollone. The contrast between what Powell and Cipollone are saying is remarkable.

Powell and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and former national security adviser Michale Flynn, were participants in a wild meeting at the White House, trying to get Trump to seize voting machines. Pat Cipollone said that Sidney Powell told him that Trump told her that she would be appointed special counsel to investigate the wild-eyed baseless claims of voter fraud. Cipollone wasn't down with that, nor were Trump's other advisers.

The December meeting lasted multiple hours and included two groups of Trump advisers trading insults, accusations of disloyalty to the now-former president, and even challenges to physically fight each other.

Mark Meadows even escorted Rudy Giuliani out of the White House so he wouldn't wander back in. Of course, that was after Giuliani called participants in the meeting "a bunch p*ssies," to which former adviser to Trump Eric Herschmann recalled: "I yelled back either come over or sit your fucking ass down."

