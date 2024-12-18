GOP Report Gunning For Liz Cheney Proves Biden Should Pardon J6 Committee

Republicans released a report Tuesday proving that they're gunning for former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for having the audacity to hold Donald accountable for his crimes. As we noted earlier this month, President Biden's senior aides have been discussing preemptive pardons for those that Donald considers his political enemies. This would be a good time to do that.

A new GOP report claims to have reviewed the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 committee, which focuses largely on Cheney, recommending a criminal investigation into her for rightfully claiming that the Jan. 6 committee unfairly pinned the blame on Donald, even though we saw with our own eyes that he whipped his supporters into a frenzy just before they attacked the Capitol.

The Hill reports:

“Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” the report states. The report’s conclusion also calls for an FBI investigation into Cheney, accusing her of witness tampering by being in touch with star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide. It’s a claim that if pursued would likely face significant roadblocks but that nonetheless comes as Trump has suggested members of the Jan. 6 panel should “go to jail” for their work

Donald is the Republican Baby Jesus, and they would give their lives to protect him at this very special time of year. Liz Cheney responded to the GOP's latest fuckery.

See below for my statement in response to Chairman Loudermilk's "Interim Report": — Liz Cheney (@lizcheney.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T19:36:36.794Z

And there's this:

Loudermilk, chair of the subcommittee that assembled the report, was previously scrutinized by the disbanded House panel after he gave tours of the Capitol to two men who later participated in the march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The bloviating bastard responded on Truth Social:

Donald said on 'Meet the Press' that the Jan 6th committee should be imprisoned. Speaking of multi-million dollar investigations, the two-year-long Benghazi investigation (33 hearings in total!) cost millions, and in the end, they found no wrongdoing on Hillary Clinton's part. Regardless, Republicans will wrap Donald in swaddling clothes and lay him in a manger because, facts be damned, their very precious cult leader is innocent of what we all saw him do.