Bud Light-hating singer Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, discussed his upcoming performance at Donald's inauguration on Fox & Friends Weekend, which got weird when the subject of strippers came up. With a staff at his disposal, Donald decided to discuss his inaugural plans with Kid fucking Rock.

Robert Richie explained on the Fox News show that Donald got word of a joke he’d made and wanted to know if he was serious.

"Now we had, we had heard, we talked about this on Fox and Friends on Friday where I said, you know, it sounds like you had to run the plans by the Secret Service, and they said no fireworks and no girls on poles," Steve Doocy said. "And then your phone started ringing, and who was it?"

“Friday morning, I got a call from the President and Melania, and it was kind of mind-blowing," Ritchie said. "I’ve tried to leave him alone; he’s got a lot on his plate, I would think, right now,” Ritchie said. “He called, and he goes, ‘Did the Secret Service really tell you that you can’t use strippers?‘”

"I'm like, I'm like, no, sir," he said. "I was just joking around. He goes, that's funny."

Ritchie further said that Donald asked him about his decision to hold the inauguration indoors because it's cold outside.

'"Let me ask you a question: People could really have a bad experience; maybe some people could get hurt, our first responders. What do you think about me moving the inauguration indoors?'" he said.

Ritchie looked confused, and that's understandable. First of all, why didn't the incoming FLOTUS ask the Secret Service himself about strippers being featured on his big day? Also, why was Melania on the phone with him? If Donald wants strippers at his inauguration, why didn't he reach out to Melania or Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Is this going to decrease the price of eggs?