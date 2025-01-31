Texas Knife Shop Praised After Refusing Work On Nazi Blades

The owner's refusal to work on a pair of Hitler Youth knives brought in by two customers has racked up over 300,000 views on TikTok.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 31, 2025

"I will de-Nazisify (expletive) but I won’t re-Nazisify (expletive)," Sibley could be heard saying in the viral video. According to their most recent TikTok video, their Etsy store is now completely sold out of knives and overwhelmed with back orders as customers showed their support.

Source: CBS19

EDOM, Texas — An East Texas business is making headlines after refusing to repair two World War II-era Hitler Youth knives. The shop owner took issue, not just with the knives themselves, but with the specific repair request — leading to a firm refusal caught on camera.

Johnathan Sibley, co-owner of the Blade Bar in Edom, has had quite the career as a bladesmith -- even appearing on the fifth season of "Forged in Fire." But it’s a brief interaction with two customers that is putting him in a different kind of spotlight.

His refusal to work on a pair of Hitler Youth knives brought in by two customers has wracked up over 300,000 views on TikTok and has garnered praise all over the Internet.

"I will de-Nazisify (expletive) but I won’t re-Nazisify (expletive)," Sibley could be heard saying in the viral video.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon