Texas Knife Shop Praised After Refusing Work On Nazi Blades

Source: CBS19

EDOM, Texas — An East Texas business is making headlines after refusing to repair two World War II-era Hitler Youth knives. The shop owner took issue, not just with the knives themselves, but with the specific repair request — leading to a firm refusal caught on camera.

Johnathan Sibley, co-owner of the Blade Bar in Edom, has had quite the career as a bladesmith -- even appearing on the fifth season of "Forged in Fire." But it’s a brief interaction with two customers that is putting him in a different kind of spotlight.

His refusal to work on a pair of Hitler Youth knives brought in by two customers has wracked up over 300,000 views on TikTok and has garnered praise all over the Internet.

"I will de-Nazisify (expletive) but I won’t re-Nazisify (expletive)," Sibley could be heard saying in the viral video.