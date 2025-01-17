Fox's Watters And Kid Rock Snipe At Michelle Obama For Not Attending Trump Inauguration

Someone remind this pair of clowns that Trump and Melania didn't have the courtesy to attend Biden's inauguration. Watters was already being roasted for the hypocrisy after comments he made on his show this Wednesday about Michelle Obama refusing to attend Orange Julius' inauguration.

This Thursday Watters brought on Trumper Kid Rock to pile on and complain about how disrespectful the angry Black woman was being for not attending:

WATTERS: So is this your first inauguration? ROCK: No. I was actually listening to your show a little bit before I got in the truck here and I heard, you know, Michelle Obama's not, not attending. I would kindly remind her that years back, when Obama was first elected, I did not vote for him, but they asked me to play the inauguration, and I played it and I went, had a good time. I went for out of respect to the presidency, so I would kindly remind Mrs. Michelle about that. WATTERS: I forgot about that and that's cool because it's really not about the politics. It's about the office, and you got to respect it. Why isn't Michelle attending? All the other first ladies are. ROCK: I don't know. She seems a little angry. She might be... I don't know. If you can't, you can't say something nice... WATTERS: That's smart for husbands and people on live television.

Sorry MAGAs, but none of us owe Trump an ounce of respect, so stuff it.