Fox's Watters Helps Trump Push Bogus Numbers On Tariffs

Fox's Jesse Watters did his best to downplay the coming economic damage from Trump's "liberation day" tariffs and helped Trump push his insane lies on where the numbers came from.

As we discussed here, Republicans are finally getting a little wobbly on this, even though it's much too little too late. But the lying liars over on Fox are still all in with pretending this madness is going to lead to the greatest economy ever!

Here's Watters pretending that tariffs did no damage to the economy during Trump's first term on his show this Wednesday:

WATTERS: Trump's been talking about winning trade wars since the 90s. He raised tariffs in his first term, and we had the highest wage growth in 50 years, a manufacturing renaissance, and a hot stock market, oh, and no inflation. And this term, he's going even bigger.

Which was followed by showing portions of Trump's insane presser where he was holding up signs on his supposed "reciprocal tariffs," which, were not reciprocal.

Watters then proceeded to pretend Trump's numbers were real and "explain" what "free trade" was to his audience.

WATTERS: Americans have been demanding fair trade for years, so if other countries tax our products, we're just going to tax theirs. But Trump's giving everybody a little bit of a discount, 10 percent tariff across the board, and then just a cut under what they charge us. That's a negotiation tactic. Get other countries to drop their tariffs to where we have them, and then it's equal. That's called fair trade.

James Surowiecki had a good explainer on the Nazi's platform on just where the numbers Trump was touting came from.

I'm waiting to see how Watters reacts when the stock market starts tanking. They can only keep this farce up for so long before even a good portion of the MAGA cult starts to revolt.