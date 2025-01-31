Sean Duffy: Ex Reality TV Star To Sec Of Transportation

Sean Duffy is moving on up! From reality TV to Fox News and now he's the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Trump's new Secretary of Transportation has an interesting journey. Don't give up on your dreams kids. Jump on a reality TV show and you can become a member of the president's cabinet.

Who is Sean Duffy?

The Daily Mail described new U.S. Secretary of Transportation in the following way:

"A man whose priorities often seemed more aligned with partying than any kind of personal responsibility. Fast forward to today, and Duffy finds himself on the brink of becoming the next Secretary of Transportation, thanks to another reality TV veteran, Donald Trump. Like his potential boss, who shot to fame on 'The Apprentice,' Duffy's route to power began not in politics but in the glare of reality TV. Yet, while Trump's television persona was built on ruthless boardroom decisions, Duffy's was all about keg stands and awkward come-ons. "

From the 'Real World' to Secretary of Transportation

Sean Duffy gained fame as a reality TV star on the "Real World." The Daily Beast reported that the 25-year-old Duffy was described by the 1997 "Real World" cast as “jock-type guy” who “likes to party.” America's newest presidential cabinet member stirred up a few scandals on that reality show, then moved on to MTV's “Road Rules: All Stars” while going to law school.

The AP reported Duffy met his his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy on "Road Rules," in 1998. Campos-Duffy is a weekend co-host for “Fox & Friends Weekend."

In 2010, Sean Duffy used his law degree to become the first person from a reality TV star to elected to the U.S. Congress. Representing Wisconsin as part of the GOP's Tea Party movement, Duffy got attention for his excellent Fox News soundbites and for his efforts to get rid of Obamacare. In 2019, the father of nine left Congress to become a contributor on Fox News.

CNN reported that Duffy was part of the Fox News team until a week ago. Now the former reality party guy is in charge of America's Transportation department and the 55,000 employees.

Only in Trump's America.

Duffy Talks Reality TV Days