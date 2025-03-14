Was Harris Faulkner A DEI Hire At Fox? See How Racist That Is?

Trump's Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, told Fox News' Harris Faulkner he's going to investigate DEI hires within the FAA after the Daily Mail leaked audio from 2014.

Trump and his minions have blamed every problem they face on Black Americans and or the non-whites working in our government.

It's only been since Trump took office and had Musk attack the FAA that we have seen a huge uptick in air traffic incidents.

Using an audio from 2014 from an activist proves nothing, but is perfect for these reprobates to promote their racism.

Faulkner is a willing participant.

FAULKNER: Are you investigating the FAA on reports that there may be leaked audio? Again, we haven't confirmed it. I listened to what the Daily Mail has in terms of that audio that would suggest that hiring was tampered with for DEI purposes. What can you tell us? DUFFY: This goes back to the Obama era, where they had DEI practices that tried to get more DEI applicants into air traffic control. And it was a little easier to do that in the Obama era. But it's kind of like you can get into law school, but if you can't pass the bar, you can't become a lawyer. And so you still had to pass that bar. But what this has done for us, Harris, is that we should do an investigation. I want to know, are there DEI practices still in place? Because the president has been incredibly clear. He wants the best and the brightest air traffic controllers controlling our skies. I agree with him on that. So we're going to do an OIG investigation. We're going to have a law—we're working with a law firm who's going to do an independent investigation into our air traffic control system. And if there is any issues with regard to DEI, anything other than the best and the brightest, I'm going to be transparent.

The "best and the brightest" is a euphemism for the N word.

How will an investigation prove the Black and Brown employees aren't qualified? Will they investigate the white employees to see if they are qualified as well? Will they use an Elon Musk algorithm to root out DEI?

Not since before the Civil Rights Act passed have we seen such racism coming out of a presidential administration so unfiltered.

Of that, they are very transparent.

Harris Faulkner sits there like a ventriloquist's dummy.

Was Harris Faulkner a DEI higher for Fox News?

See how racist that is?