Happy Birthday Edgar Allen Poe

On January 19, 1809, the great Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

In school, I read many of his tales. Poe was a true literary genius.

Poe Museum:

In 1837 Poe left the Southern Literary Messenger and Richmond. Starting in 1838 while living in Philadelphia, he enjoyed his prime years of literature. Poe wrote “The Tell-Tale Heart,” the “Masque of the Red Death,” “The Black Cat,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “The Gold Bug,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” and more.

Poe’s most famous piece is “The Raven.” Once published, in the early months of 1845, this poem made him an overnight success. --

Edgar Allan Poe died on October 7th, 1849. The doctor labeled his cause of death as “phrenitis” (inflammation of the brain) which was commonly used when the true cause of death was unknown. Because of these mysterious circumstances, and the persona of Poe, there is much speculation about the true manner of his death. There are over 26 published theories on his demise, so far.

He died at 40, which is a shame. But what he did leave on this planet has been extraordinary and influential to this day.

Do you have a favorite Poe story or movie production?

Never cross a cat, and open thread below.