Mike Johnson Is Out There Publicly Groveling For Votes For Speaker

Ahead of the house meeting at noon today to hold its election for speaker, Mike Johnson sent a disturbing but transparent message on Xitter, showing how badly he wants to hold on to his gavel. Johnson feigned outrage over President Biden, who honored Liz Cheney and Bennie Johnson with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their "common decency." So, of course, Johnson vows to investigate the Jan. 6th investigators. That sniveling little shit took gaslighting to a whole different level.

"What a complete joke and utter embarrassment," Johnson wrote on the Bad App. "Biden is foolishly giving an award to members of Congress who intentionally and repeatedly lied to the American people?!"

"The Jan 6 Select Committee manipulated AND destroyed evidence - created a fake, phony narrative all to try and hurt Trump. They even hired a TV producer from the legacy media in a desperate attempt to legitimize what Americans knew was a total hoax and complete waste of time," he added. "Be assured of this: House Republicans WILL continue our investigation into this corrupt committee and it will be FULLY FUNDED so it can continue next Congress."

The complete joke and absolute embarrassment is to have a Speaker of the House who sides with the people who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 https://t.co/TovpnmWMAS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 3, 2025

We saw the attack with our own eyes, Mike. We all saw it. No evidence was destroyed. Donald has made it clear that he will pardon violent rioters facing charges or convicted of involvement in the January 6 attack on American soil while saying members of the bipartisan House committee that investigated the violence “should go to jail.” And Johnson is falling in line with that.