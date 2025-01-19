Zuckerberg Met With Stephen Miller Before Changing Meta Rules

Around the time dipshit billionaire Mark Zuckerberg overhauled Meta's fact-checking team and dismantled the company's DEI programs, Zuckerberg sat down with Joe Rogan, where the robotic/alien-looking CEO, who usually dons bizarre 4th-grade style haircuts complete with bratty bangs, suggested that more corporations should embrace their "masculine energy." You could feel that MAGA stink dripping off of his stupid face.

As it happens, Zuck may have been influenced by Donald's adviser, Stephen Miller, who used to drink the tears of migrant children at the border.

The New Republic reports:

According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg met with Trump adviser Stephen Miller in late November and was told by Miller that he could help America, but on Trump's terms. Miller said that Trump was taking on diversity, equity, and inclusion principles, as well as cracking down on immigration. Zuckerberg didn't have a problem with any of it, the Times reported, citing anonymous sources. The Meta CEO told Miller and other Trump officials that he wouldn't get in the way of Trump's agenda and would focus on making tech products. He blamed the DEI initiatives at his company Meta on Sheryl Sandberg, his former chief operating officer, and said that things were changing at the company. This meant a reset, including layoffs. In early January, Zuckerberg even gave Miller a private meeting where he explained the upcoming changes at Meta, and on January 10, the tech mogul announced to the public that Meta would be getting rid of its DEI policies. The whole series of events indicates that Meta's overhaul seems to have occurred in close coordination with Trump and his team, who are much more emboldened than they were eight years ago. Miller is more powerful now than he was in Trump's first term, and has fewer internal opponents.

Conservatives love to cry that they've been censored on social media when the opposite is true with billionaire tech-bros inserting themselves into our lives now that Donald will be in power again. Zuck has never been an even-handed person with Facebook. I've worked for previous publications where Meta routinely targeted us so much so that the traffic would practically be steamrollered overnight -- even with a million Facebook followers. C&L has been targeted, too.

Many sites went under due to Meta's throttling of left-leaning publications, and most relied on Facebook traffic to stay afloat, pay the bills, and keep people employed. And they spent a fuckton of money on Facebook ads to build on their followers, only to be shafted by Zuck.



And it's about to get a lot worse.