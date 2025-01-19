Lindsey Graham Melts Down On CBS Over Kash Patel Question

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lashed out at CBS News host Margaret Brennan, accusing her of not "fairly" reporting about FBI director nominee Kash Patel's so-called enemies list.
By David EdwardsJanuary 19, 2025

During a Sunday interview on Face the Nation, Brennan noted that former Attorney General Bill Barr said Patel had "virtually no experience that would qualify him to serve at the highest level of the world's preeminent law enforcement agency."

"Was Attorney General Barr wrong then and wrong now?" Brennan wondered.

"Yeah, he was wrong then," Graham ranted. "He's wrong now. And I take my advice on Kash Patel from Trey Gowdy, a dear friend from South Carolina who worked with Kash."

"Well, OK, but he's got a list," Brennan asserted. "He's got a list he's published. Kash Patel has. He published it in a book of enemies."

"I mean, do you take him at his word here that these are an enemies list, and you're going to put him in a law enforcement role to go after him?" she asked.

"I believe the hearing will expose him to be a very qualified man of the law," Graham shot back. "He'll have to answer questions about what's in the book. But I'm ready to vote for him because I know him, too. So you never asked me about the Russia hoax that he exposed."

"Lindsey Graham, this is a far cry from the question about Kash Patel," Brennan said as Graham's answer turned into a rant about Israel. "You took me all the way to Israel from Kash Patel."

"OK, ask him about going after journalists, which he's also said," she added. "I'm interested in the answer to that."

"I'm sure Democratic friends will ask him," Graham quipped. "You shouldn't worry about Kash Patel."

"You should worry about reporting the news fairly, which you don't do when it comes to everything Trump!" the senator exclaimed.

"Lindsey Graham, you're a guest on this program because we wanted to hear you out," Brennan pointed out.

